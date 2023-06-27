“I respect everyone’s feelings, and I get that there are a lot of concerns,” Jasmine adds. “I totally understand that the locals are different from the people who summer on the island, and the people who have family homes there are very different from Silas and I, who are just grateful to come every year. But I respect the history — I know the history. And at the same time, just being real, we're representing our friend group, not the whole island. We would never pretend to represent everybody on the island, but what’s so special about this group is that all of us are so different. While we may not represent the entirety of the island, this show is about Black folk having fun — a win is a win! Hopefully, whether people from the island are watching the show or not, they can feel loved on and appreciated and seen, and they know that Martha’s Vineyard is the thirteenth character here.”