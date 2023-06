Martha’s Vineyard might have one of the biggest casts on Bravo, and Jasmine says that the show’s headcount (a whopping 12 people, not counting the revolving door of weekend additions and Milo, the house dog) is actually a lot more downsized than her usual guestlist. Each of the housemates on the show brings something new and interesting to the table, and they're all loosely connected to the Coopers in some way or another. As the hosts, Silas and Jasmine are also the house’s Mom and Dad (sometimes against their housemates’ wishes), still trying to work out the kinks in their sometimes very different approaches to married life. There’s Amir Lancaster , the half-Black, half-Persian hottie learning more about his roots while making moves on Jill-of-all-trades Jordan Emanuel , Jasmine’s “sister-cousin.” Besties Bria Fleming and Shanice Henderson are party girls through and through, but their relationship takes a turn when boundaries are crossed. Nick Arrington and Alex Tyree are living their best lives on this trip, trying to make connections as kinda-sorta-maybe bachelors while latecomers Jason Lyke and Summer Marie Thomas attempt to bring peace and tranquility to counter the constant chaos of the house (to mixed results). Serving as the resident voice of reason (with the best tweets) is attorney and civil rights activist Preston Mitchum