A Black Lady Sketch Show Is Proof That Black Women Are The Funniest People — Period

The show has 13 Emmy nominations and three wins at this point. And our guest stars are often nominated for an Emmy. So, it's exciting for them to do a hilarious show at this high level on HBO. They only have to come for a day, and of course, not everyone's going to get nominated for an Emmy. But they also do it because it's fun and they want to work with us. Many of them don't even get asked to do stuff like this, especially the serious drama actors. So, they get a kick out of it. Also, the writing is incredible. So when they get the scripts, they are really thrilled about it. We're not writing a character for a specific person, necessarily. We just write a character who's dynamic and interesting to play, and the Actor in them says, “Oh, I want to do this. This writing is really good.”