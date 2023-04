Beware: Venus In Gemini May Cause Confusion In Your Relationships

Then, Venus in Gemini will square Neptune in Pisces from April 28 to May 6, instigating drama. "When it comes to love and romance, this is one of the most confusing aspects," Montúfar says. "Under it, what we want in love is not actually what we need. We could chase someone who is unattainable, which makes us susceptible to disappointment." She points out that this is an astrological aspect that distorts information — we may not be able to see the full story being told without doing the work and digging deeper. It may not be the perfect time to plan first dates or have that conversation with your situationship — be patient, and this too shall pass.