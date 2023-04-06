Netflix’s Chupa Misses the Mark on Reimagining the Chupacabra Myth

In this sense, Chupa tries (and fails) to weave too many storylines together, perhaps to strengthen the Chupacabra’s importance to Alex’s arc of recuperating his love for his Mexican heritage and family. While some of these moments are touching, others fall flat because of the confused and contradictory narrative around Alex’s alienation from Mexico and his supposed closeness to his late father. With the added layer of the bullying Alex suffered back in Kansas City, the narrative attempts to tackle too many issues at once. In the end, many don’t actually get closure, nor is the connection to Chupa’s story ever made clear.