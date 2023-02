Your Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Is Here, & It’s Time To Get Weird

In my time at Refinery29, I've spoken with an exorbitant amount of astrologers, psychics, tarot readers , witches, and they all tell me the same thing — that the most common question they get from clients and civilians alike is about their future in love. Although it's hard to predict something as unpredictable as love, there are some instances where we can arm ourselves with the knowledge from the divine. And, in honor of Valentine's Day , we'll turn to tarot to do just that.