Your Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Is Here, & It’s Time To Get Weird

In my time at Refinery29, I've spoken with an exorbitant amount of astrologers, psychics, tarot readers, witches, and they all tell me the same thing — that the most common question they get from clients and civilians alike is about their future in love. Although it's hard to predict something as unpredictable as love, there are some instances where we can arm ourselves with the knowledge from the divine. And, in honor of Valentine's Day, we'll turn to tarot to do just that.
For those who may not be familiar with the practice, tarot is a form of divination that uses a deck of cards to provide us with a sense of direction. Although it's not going to tell us everything about our future, tarot readers.
And while tarot isn't here for us to predict or change the future, practitioners of the craft believe that reading these cards can give us the tools to help cope with the world around us. Including Valentine's Day.
Enter Sarah Potter, a tarot reader, professional witch, and color magic practitioner based in New York City. We sat down with her — just for you! — for a collective 2023 Valentine's Day tarot reading to help guide us through this season of love.