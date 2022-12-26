Your 2023 Tarot Card Reading Is Here

The prospect of the new year can often be an exciting one — what can we expect? Will we find new love, new jobs, new opportunities? Is the vibe going to be more new year, new me or same old, same old? For those who are looking for some guidance as we head into 2023, we took the liberty of taking a look into what's to come using one of our very favorite divination methods: a tarot reading.
If you're not familiar with the practice, tarot is a form of divination that uses a deck of cards to provide us insights into the past, present, and future. While there can be readings personalized to each individual, we're going to be using this modality to give us a collective pull that will offer more general insights for the year ahead.
We sat down with Sarah Potter, a tarot reader, professional witch, and color magic practitioner based in New York City, for a collective 2023 tarot reading to help usher Refinery29 readers into the new year and beyond. Spoiler alert: The very first thing she told us after the cards were pulled? "It's going to be a good year."