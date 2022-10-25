Why You Should Buy Beauty Products With A Green Box Before The Midterms

Beauty retailers exist to make money. We live in a capitalist society and that's how it is. Here at Refinery29, we get excited when a brand or even better, a collective of them, bucks the notion of profit margins and instead puts energy towards cultural change-making.
Ever since Roe v Wade was overturned, we're all concerned about abortion access. The issue is especially salient as we approach mid-term elections. Shopping seems separate from abortion legislation, right? Well, now there's a way to shop your favorite beauty brands and products through a fundraiser that donates 100% of all proceeds to SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, a national activist organization dedicated to protecting those people most impacted by the current anti-abortion laws.
What is The Every Body Campaign?
Dreamed up by Laney Crowell, Founder and CEO of Saie, The Every Body Campaign represents a major fundraising initiative. It's not just a one-off single label donating to Pro-Choice legislation. The large-scale campaign — denoted in its dark-green branding — compiles over 35 beauty brands. Participating brands each repackaged a best-selling product in a limited-edition deep green box (inspired by the green bandanas present throughout abortion rights rallies).
You can shop the collection of beauty products — spanning skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, body, and wellness — through The Every Body Campaign website. Your full purchase will be donated, not to the individual brand, but to the SisterSong initiative.
Which brands are participating?
The entire list of brands can be found at the bottom of the campaign homepage, but there are a lot of standouts. If you ask the R29 team, some of our favorite green-box products include Saie Dew Balm Highlighter, a green 'Sex Ed' hat by Maude (the sexual wellness company Dakota Johnson invests in), Live Tinted Hue Stick, The Outset Prep Serum (see Scarlett Johansson's TikTok callout, below), Furtuna Skin Oil, The Body Lotion by Nécessaire — and that's just a few.
@theoutset We’ve partnered with 35+ beauty brands to band together in the fight for reproductive justice for all. 💚 100% of the proceeds from every purchase of our limited edition Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum in partnership with SisterSong will fight for reproductive freedom and support those affected by the reversal of Roe V. Wade. Click on the link in our bio for more information. #theoutset #scarlettjohansson #reproductiverights #reproductivehealth #reproductivefreedom #abortionrights ♬ Lofi Vibes - Gentle State
How do I shop The Every Body Campaign?
It's easiest to start on The Every Body Campaign website where there's a full shopping page showing the participating brands and products. (Each brand has a single hero product offering, it's not the entire range.) Simply click on the exact product you want to buy, and you'll be taken to the brand's product landing page where its Every Body-affiliated product will be shoppable.
Products are available on EveryBodyCampaign.com beginning today, October 25th, though November 7th, while supplies last.