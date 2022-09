So Long, Summer: The Fall Equinox Signals A Fresh Start

Though the fall equinox marks a moment of seasonal change, it’s so much more than a sign of cooler weather to come. In fact, it’s also called “the witches’ Thanksgiving,” as it aligns with the ancient Celtic holiday and the Sabbat celebrated by Wiccans called Mabon. At this time, witches celebrate the recent harvest (the current one occurred during the full moon on September 10 ) and the abundance that’s coming our way. Wiccans pay tribute to the Earth by honoring all the bounty, food, and life it provides. This can mean exploring nature, cooking foods from the harvest for family and friends, taking a few moments to reflect and rest, planting seeds for the future (both the harvest and self), and embracing the circle of life.