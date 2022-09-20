So Long, Summer: The Fall Equinox Signals A Fresh Start

The takeaway from the changing of seasons is to embrace freshness and newness. We have the fair opportunity to reflect upon the past during this seasonal shift and to change up our lives for the better. Mercury retrograde and the new moon are giving us the opportunity to revise our personal narratives. If something isn’t working, we can release it and move towards a better situation. The more we hold onto the past, the less we can grow and evolve (two of the main key astrological themes of 2022). It’s never too late to revise our personal story. The future is unwritten.