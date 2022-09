We didn’t really know where to go from that point, but we ultimately decided to try again for another match. It took a long time. We decided to work with a national consultant on top of the agency we’d been working with, in part due to the pandemic impacting the process . Consultants get cases all over the country, so we thought there would be more options. We matched again in June 2021, and started working with that expectant mom and yet another adoption entity she was also working with. We had a good relationship and talked to her all the time, on the phone and through messages. We even traveled many states away to visit her a few weeks before she was due. The baby was born on October 4, 2021. But the expectant mom then decided she wanted to parent after all. She changed her mind. We checked in a few times to see if we could support her, but contact mostly stopped.