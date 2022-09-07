We ultimately matched and placed (through our original agency) again at the beginning of June with a baby girl who was born that same month. We got to be there for the birth, which was magical. The parental rights weren't terminated until two weeks after she was born, so we were still on edge until that went through. But she is officially staying with us now. After a few more months of paperwork and legal bureaucracy, the adoption will be finalized and we’ll have spent about $70,000 total on the entire process.