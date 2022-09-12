Is Better Sex Ed The Answer To Fighting Abortion Misinformation?

And Gibbs, the executive director, seems to really believe in this messaging. “I came to this very Center when I found myself pregnant in high school,” she tells Refinery29 via email. “I took a test and learned that I was pregnant. The staff at that time was very kind to me, they offered to help in any way they could and they did pray with me.” (This echos what happened to Angel Kai.) But after this experience, Gibbs says that she had an abortion, which impacted her mental health and family life negatively. “Two years later, I came back to the pregnancy center to attend a support group for women who have had abortions,” she says. “I was never treated with judgment or condemnation and the care and support I received is the reason that I have chosen to work at the pregnancy center for more than 27 years.”