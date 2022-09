Is Better Sex Ed The Answer To Fighting Abortion Misinformation?

It’s not always easy to track what the CPCs are telling people, and the impacts of what is said can be stark, says Morgan Gale, 25, who did their senior thesis research studying crisis pregnancy centers while attending Bowling Green University in Ohio. During their research, Gale says they went to The Pregnancy Center of Greater Toledo to see objectively what the care would be like. Before taking a pregnancy test, Gale says they were asked what they would do if they were pregnant. Gale said they’d have an abortion. Later, their test came back negative, but a staffer told Gale that it could have been too early for the test to pick up pregnancy. According to a transcript of audio Gale recorded during their visit reviewed by Refinery29, the staffer told Gale: “If you come back and you have a positive test and you still haven’t had your period, we can set up a free ultrasound… it would show you if it’s a pregnancy that’s really going to be viable, that’s going to live, because a lot of pregnancies end in miscarriage anyway, and you’d be paying $400 to $500 for a procedure that might not end — you know, that might end itself anyway.”