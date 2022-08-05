It baffles my mind all the time. Why do all ethnicities get treated that way here [in the United States]? It doesn’t make sense. Look at this room right now. We’ve got a few Asians, we got some white people, go down the hallway, we got some Latinos, we got some Black people — we’re all Americans. And we’re all speaking English. It doesn’t make any sense to me. This movie — although it is specific to being Filipino — it’s also not specific because what I’m trying to drive home here is that it’s about a family. It’s a family that loves, a family that fights, a family that cries, a family that laughs, and when you walk away from this movie you’re going to be able to relate to it. And you’re also going to learn some stuff from us.