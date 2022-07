A lot of politicians and members of the media have predicted that the more abortion is legislated and restricted, the more folks will go underground to access it, which will add to the medical risks. This is where the stark visual of a coat-hanger often comes in — an image that most advocates would say is problematic, undermining the fact that SMA can be done safely. It’s true that Roe’s reversal is dangerous on the whole, and SMA will ultimately be less safe if people self-managing abortions feel they can’t access healthcare if they have a rare complication — or if they don’t have the resources or the access to unmonitored broadband internet to learn about how to safely use abortion pills. Or, if think their only option is a coathanger due to the repetition of the imagery. But self-managed abortion with pills is often the same process as a medication abortion done with provider assistance, says Danika Severino Wynn, CNM, VP of Abortion Access at Planned Parenthood Federation of America.