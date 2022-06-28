The Abortion Rights Fight Is On, & Black Women Are Still On The Frontlines

“Listen to the people on the ground who have been doing this work. Respect is key in this moment — the people who have been running abortion funds, practical support funds, and advocacy have expertise that people who are just getting involved can rely on to be helpful and not accidentally cause harm,” Luckey says. Social media can feel like an endless chorus of voices shouting at you for attention. How do we discern who is worth listening to? Those directly impacted of course! They have cared about these issues long before media attention and they will continue doing so long after this current moment fades. “[Listen to] other abortion storytellers, specifically those who have also had multiple abortions. We have the most expertise on what it is like to have abortions and our voices should be centered,” Luckey continues.