Wake Up!!! The New Beyoncé Album Is Coming

A tweet from popular Beyoncé social media fanpage @BeyLegion — which many believe to be run by Bey’s own team — announced in the dead of night that a new project was finally on the way. The album, simply titled Renaissance, will release on July 29, and the cryptic press image shared with the announcement notes that this album is just part one of what Beyoncé has been working on during her music hiatus. @BeyLegion later shared a screenshot of the tracklist , which includes 16 songs of which only four are non-explicit, so you know what type of time Beyoncé is on. The official Beyoncé website also dropped a link to some mysterious Renaissance merchandise, four different collectible boxes that include a T-shirt and a CD. (Did I, a person just who went on a tangent about the rising cost of gas mere hours ago, buy box number four without so much as a second thought? Yes. Yes, I did.)