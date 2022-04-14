Shenseea Isn’t Abandoning Dancehall — She’s Just Doing It All

Shenseea’s career, and by extension Alpha, is illustrative of two realities. The first is that she can continue the legacy of crossover artists before her that carried dancehall into the mainstream. The second is that she is disrupting the imposed limitations on what Jamaican artists can produce. “[Alpha] was merely me showing people that I don't want you to put me in a box because I can do all these things. I can do all these tones. I can do all these ranges,” she says. “It's just to showcase all the different sides of me that I love: R&B, pop, reggae, dancehall, rap. I feel like it came across exactly how I wanted it to. I hit it right on the head.”