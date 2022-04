Shenseea Isn’t Abandoning Dancehall — She’s Just Doing It All

In 2019, she signed to an imprint at Interscope called Rich Immigrants . Created by Jamaican producer Rvssian , who saw hits as a frequent collaborator with Kartel on records like “ Jeans and Fitted ”, “ Life Sweet ” and “ Look Pon We ”, it facilitated an environment for Shenseea to create the way she needed to. “He didn't lock me down and say, ‘you can only do the album with me since you're signed with me.’ I was allowed to go out and explore with other producers,” she says of Rvssian’s direction. “I love that freedom. When I brought back what I've done with those producers, he might weigh in and be like, ‘you still need to keep some sort of authenticity to it’ or ‘add more to it.” Rvssian sought to explore more regional sounds and began producing for Latin American artists. As he opted in for a more fluid style with his production, he brought that same openness to guiding Shenseea’s sound.