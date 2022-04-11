My Traumatic First Birthing Experience Led Me To Embrace Honesty In Motherhood

I take being honest about motherhood seriously. I see it as my responsibility. Giving birth to and raising a child are enormously complex events, with lifelong implications, and I believe that women are owed the truth. I don’t think you should be scared, but you should be prepared. A culture of silence persists in motherhood; of not talking about things, not sharing how we’re really feeling, or what we’re struggling with because so many of the challenging aspects of motherhood have been presented to us as inevitable, something that all mothers are condemned to just endure. But it’s in the sharing of our stories that we as women, especially Black women, can start to take our power back. This is why I try not to sugarcoat things for new or expectant moms because someone has to tell you this stuff! And I think so many new moms suffer in silence because they feel alone or feel like this is just what comes with being a mom. And that part is true. Yes, being a mom comes with intense challenges but it doesn’t need to be a solitary experience.