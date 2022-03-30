Today’s fashion trends are a look back at the Y2K era, with mini skirts, tube tops, and butterfly prints. But Danish brand Ganni’s new collaboration with Juicy Couture is looking at a more leisure-minded early aught staple: the velour tracksuit.
On Wednesday, the two brands dropped a 13-piece collection filled with matching sets, bedazzled logos, and trucker hats that bring to mind Paris Hilton’s The Simple Life days. But it’s the wide array of the two-piece tracksuits that stand out. “There are few fashion pieces in the world that are as easily recognized as Juicy Couture’s velour tracksuit — it’s truly a piece of pop culture history and I am super excited for Ganni’s take on it,” said Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s creative director, via press release.
While the brands might be tapping into millennials’ nostalgia, the collection was created with today’s eco-conscious consumer in mind: The materials include a mix of organic and recycled cotton and polyester. For Reffstrup, recreating this cult classic in a more sustainable way was a “great extra layer to the collaboration.”
Back in the era of MSN Messenger and hot pink Motorola cell phones, velour tracksuits were popularized by figures like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears, who often paired the casual two-piece ensemble with large sunglasses, flip-flops, and designer handbags. Over the years, Juicy Couture became synonymous with the look, which came in bright colors like hot pink, baby blue, and pastel yellow. Now, as the Y2K trends have jumped from TikTok to the streets, the trend is back on.
Even if velour isn’t your thing, the Ganni x Juicy Couture collection features some other Y2K-ready styles to help you time travel, including logomania dresses and halter tops. Available in stores and online, the collection — retailing from $135 to $395— is a confirmation this spring season is about to get Juicy.
