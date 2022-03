Black-Owned KweliTV Is Bringing Authenticity & Access To Streaming

Spencer’s vision started with baby steps, a few conversations with content creators here and there and tireless research into how much launching a media company would cost — as it turns out, a lot — and slowly but surely, her vision began to come together, starting with 38 independent filmmakers who agreed to let the platform stream their work. As Spencer connected with filmmakers and other industry professionals while building the framework for kweliTV, she began to realize that out the space wasn’t just for viewers hungry for new titles; kweliTV would be just as game-changing for the passionate creatives eager to share their work. Being a Black filmmaker in an industry still affected by racial bias isn’t easy, and the path to creating a film, even one meant for the indie circuit, can be a difficult one. Statistics show that only 7% of filmmakers in Hollywood are Black, and even the most in-demand Black filmmakers are still working with less funding because of the persistent wage gap in Hollywood . When their films are completed, getting them out to the public often presents additional challenges as Black creatives struggle to secure the marketing and distribution deals that would allow their films to be seen by the masses. It’s a whole ordeal from start to finish.