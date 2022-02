Help! I Can’t Stop Dating People Who Are Unavailable

Another thing to think about: It sounds like you keep getting blindsided by partners who pull back . We so often hyperfocus on if the other person seems happy, and we skip right over if we genuinely are. Honestly, it can be a lot less work if we try to control or analyze someone else when we are scared, compared to sitting in our own anxious bodies. But by noticing how you are feeling, you can feel more empowered. As you start to feel a shift from “This is fun!” to “He seems distant,” you might recognize that it makes you feel rejected, needy, and scared. If you’ve been focused on the other person, you might have responded to those feelings by chasing; by focusing on yourself, you might decide to take care of yourself by being the one to end things. On the other hand, when you listen to yourself, with the right person, you may also start to feel the shift between “This is fun!” to “We’re getting closer” — the feeling of your body relaxing, you becoming more vulnerable, you building trust.