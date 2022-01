How Afrobeats Is Musically Bridging Black Latinxs and Africans

Chief among the reasons why this disturbed me as much as it did is the long history of Black erasure in music. A byproduct of Latin America’s caste system, the Latin American music industry customarily upholds European standards in beauty and mainstream culture. We see the continuation of this today in the rise of R&B en Español , with artists like Kali Uchis as the face of another genre with Black roots. We see it as Black women are consistently pushed to the shadows of the reggaeton and reggae en Español movement, despite having been a requisite component since its inception . But if done right, Spanish-language and Caribbean afrobeats doesn’t have to follow this trajectory. Instead, it could be a diasporic bridge and stands to be one of the most brilliant and necessary displays of and intentional acts in Pan-Africanism—but we must decenter whiteness to realize this.