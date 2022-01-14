Uranus Retrograde Is Over, & So Is Our Brain Fog

Mercury retrograde may be in full swing at the moment, causing chaos and technological mayhem, but we've got some good news to add to your astrological update. On January 18, Uranus, the Planet of Rebellion, will finally end its retrograde after five long months. Since August 2021, Uranus' backwards dance had been bringing us breakups, shakeups, and breakthroughs — and now, we have a chance to relax and move forward.
Uranus retrogrades once a year, and this past transit in Taurus had us working on our long-term goals and absorbing the planet's genius energy. But it was also had us feeling seriously stuck in the mud, since this retrograde is notorious for delaying change and and sapping motivation. "[Uranus retrograde] may have made us feel like we were stalled or stagnant in some areas of our lives — or like we were being prevented from progressing in the way we desired," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "But once it stations direct, we may feel all of that change happen at once." This retrograde has caused us to feel incredibly restless and frustrated, so once it ends, we'll feel an eruption of change and transformation on a personal and global level.
Because of this, "now is the time to try new and innovative ideas and look for new solutions to the same old problems," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "We can approach things from a different angle and sometimes ideas and concepts come out of the blue like a bolt of lightning." Uranus is often called the Great Awakener planet, and for good reason — after its sleepy retrograde, we're ready to pounce on any and all opportunities. Take advantage of this energy: Start new projects, pick up old ones that got left behind, and lean on your creativity to move you forward.
Since Uranus is moving direct in the stubborn sign of Taurus, Murphy says that our foundations will be most affected — areas related to money, material possessions, real estate, and our connection to our values. Astrologers are warning us to expect the unexpected. This is especially true "since the North Node of Destiny enters Taurus the same day," says Lisa Stardust, author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "As Uranus turns direct, we will have a chance to look inwards by becoming the most unique and authentic versions of ourselves."
The day after Uranus goes direct, the sun will move into the sign of the water bearer, meaning that Aquarius season is finally upon us. "Since Uranus is the modern ruler of Aquarius, the light of the Sun super-charges the element of surprise and the possibility of unexpected events happening around this time," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Themes around the environment, insurrection, technology, the financial market, and cryptocurrencies are bound to be all over the news."
Change can be scary, but it's needed. "Taurus isn’t a sign that is known for its embrace of change, but look at the way you are being asked to change and leave your comfort zone… and think about how it may be catapulting you towards your 'cosmic zone,'" Murphy suggests. "These changes may be connecting you to a new level of worthiness, self-esteem, or value to what you offer to the world. Uranus direct wants to teach you you have enough, you do enough, and you are enough."
Last year, Uranus taught us to embrace authenticity — that the more we leaned into ourselves and our truths, the happier we would be, Montúfar says. "And 2022, this trend not only continues — it accelerates." Uranus direct will help free us, so let your freak flags fly and start living your truth. What've you got to lose?