Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget

Mercury retrograde occurs four times in 2022: from January 14 to February 3 in Aquarius and Capricorn, from May 10 to June 3 in Gemini and Taurus, from September 9 to October 2 in Libra and Virgo, and from December 29 to January 18, 2023 in Capricorn. It’s advisable to keep receipts on large purchases made during this time, as we may be inclined towards impulse buys — which we will later regret. Make sure that there is a flexible return policy, as we may change our minds after the retrograde is over.