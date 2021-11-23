Mercury Is In Sagittarius — Watch Out Jake Gyllenhaal

Being impulsive isn't necessarily a bad thing, but be aware of when you need to pull in the reins as this month goes on. Specifically, Murphy says we need to watch out for where your passion turns into preachiness. "We love that you have such conviction and courage in your beliefs, but it doesn’t mean that everyone has to feel the same way," she says. Keep this piece of advice tucked in your back pocket — with the holidays approaching, it may be a good idea to keep any family drama on the down low. But still, some battles are worth it. If you reflect and decide you still want to ruffle some feathers, Murphy says, "I also support that."