Fall styling can be tricky for two reasons: your #ootd depends on the confusing transitional weather and/or you’re missing some essential items in your wardrobe. It’s easy to just settle for your favorite sweatpants and comfy tee. But, if you’re challenging yourself to put more effort into your style this season, here are some tips to keep in mind. Start with the basics, like a go-to top and bottoms. Then add on your layers and accessorize from there. Lastly, pick out a staple piece that can be worn with anything in your wardrobe.
This fall season is the perfect time to elevate your style, especially for those who may be heading back into the office for work. If you need some inspiration, the R29 Unbothered team is sharing our fall must-have items and the ways we love to style them. From the perfect pair of jeans to the perfect style of boots, we got you covered from head to toe.