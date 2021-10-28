The Story Behind The Most Popular Perfume On TikTok (& Everywhere Else RN)

Similarly, when I posted a picture of the bottle on Instagram I was flooded with replies. They came from people who love it and from others desperate to know if it’s worth the $325 (for 2.4 oz) price tag. But why is everybody so fanatical about the fragrance? Kurkdjian says it’s because it’s contemporary yet timeless. “Its trail is unique and recognizable. It’s abstract; it’s not about flowers or amber, and the ingredients disappear to leave only the sillage,” he says. This is proof alone that he knew what he was doing when he created it, because that sillage (the trail a perfume leaves in its wake) is the thing people want most in a fragrance — especially if they’re spending a lot of money. We all want something that’s going to go the distance. Something that smells expensive and will fill a room and garner compliments without being overbearing. We want scents that we're be able to smell on ourselves after a long day — and Baccarat Rouge 540 ticks every one of those boxes.