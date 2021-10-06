What Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Means To The Young, Black & Queer: A Coming Out Story

When I listen to Montero — an album with no skips — and take in the intentional imagery from the music videos and the year-long rollout, I’m reminded that naming myself as queer was only the beginning. While I’m known for celebrating the joys of queers escaping the ghetto of heterosexuality, this album has given me permission to mourn what I lost in my pursuit to be myself. When I came out, I wasn’t prepared for how it would feel to go from people being deeply interested in my love life to never asking me if I’m being loved up at all because of their discomfort around my queerness and the gender of the person doing the romancing. Lil Nas X’s music and any Black artist who gets into the weeds of queer love give all of us permission to dig deeper into our desires as queer folks.