Ladies & Gentlemen… Kylie Jenner’s Baby-Care Line Is Here

Today, September 28th, marks the launch of Kylie Jenner's newest business venture, Kylie Baby. The kid-friendly brand comes complete with bath-time essentials that make the perfect baby-shower gifts for a peripheral friend who keeps up with the Kardashians: no-tears shampoo, conditioner, bubble bath, lotion, blue and pink towels, and mini hair brushes and combs.
Now, most moms don't have the capital to trademark and lab-formulate custom baby products, but Jenner definitely does. She started thinking about her three-year-old daughter Stormi, and her specific skin and hair needs, and developed the products accordingly.
"As a new mom, I was curious and conscious about the products that would work best for my daughter’s hair and skin," Jenner tells Refinery29 in a recent interview. "That's how I came up with the idea to launch a baby line with clean formulas that were gentle enough and would work for all skin and hair types."
While Jenner already has Kylie Cosmetics, as well as Kylie Skin, she explains that she approached Kylie Baby a little differently from her other brands. "I'm a mom first and foremost," Jenner says. To create Kylie Baby, she worked closely with a team of chemists and used "naturally-derived ingredients and botanicals," to make "clean, vegan, cruelty free, fragrance free" bubble bath "without any parabens, sulfates, [or] silicones."
Of course, Jenner has already been using Kylie Baby on Stormi. "I start by using my Bubble Bath to fill the bathtub," Jenner says of her mother-daughter bath routine. "Then, I cleanse her hair with tear-free Gentle Shampoo and follow with the Gentle Conditioner to leave her hair soft and tangle-free. I finish by hydrating her skin with my Moisturizing Lotion, which leaves her skin baby-soft."
With another baby on the way, Jenner says she's even more excited to work on Kylie Baby. "It’s been encouraging," she says, "because I know I’ll have clean and safe products to use on both of my babies."
