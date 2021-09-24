There is little left to hold on to in Haiti today where insecurity is so high we joke that our life expectancy is 24 hours, renewable each day. I was born and raised in Haiti and I have chosen to stay and put my time, knowledge, and energy to work to advance economic development and social justice. However, this year, for the first time, I realized that to stay alive and earn a decent living, I might have to reconsider my decision. The threats and dire situation in Haiti make it costly, risky, and painful to stay. Fleeing is the safest option for many of us. For those of us who can flee, it only makes sense that some Haitians want a chance to reach the wealthiest country on the continent. That’s why nearly 15,000 Haitian refugees seeking asylum are camped under a Del Rio bridge.