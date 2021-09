Low Key: Alo Yoga’s New Skincare Is Really, Really Good

Specifically, I use the Radiance Serum every day, after essence and before moisturizer. It's both hydrating and brightening, made with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and Amla, an Indian gooseberry known for its naturally potent vitamin C. While the serum itself looks has no scent or color — it drips out of the pipette like gelatin water — my thirsty skin absorbs it, and after a few seconds, instantly looks shiny and feels soft. It's been almost four months of consistent use, and I haven't had any breakouts and dullness is a nonissue. On the average Thursday, I skip makeup altogether. But, if I leave the apartment, I might throw on a baseball hat.