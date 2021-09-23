Low Key: Alo Yoga’s New Skincare Is Really, Really Good

Recently, TikTok influenced me into buying Alo Yoga's Off-Duty baseball cap. Austin-based influencer Jenna Palek wears the black one in many of her vlogs, so does her friend (not boyfriend) Bachelor alum Connor Saeli. I liked the cool, minimalist logo — it just reads 'alo' in lowercase — so I walked to Alo's Flatiron location in NYC and picked up the hat in white. The thrill of in-store browsing after a full year of shopping exclusively online inspired me to shop around. I grabbed a pair of retro high socks, a half-zip windbreaker, black bike shorts, and a bottle of the 'Radiance' serum from Alo's new skin-care line.
I've always liked Alo's activewear. The fabric is comfortable for walking, and the aesthetic is casual, but cool enough where I wouldn't be embarrassed to run into an ex wearing the windbreaker and my hair in a low bun. Still, I was skeptical of the label's expansion into skincare. Lululemon did the same thing a few years ago, and it felt unnecessary. Personally, I don't need a specific, "sweatproof" moisturizer for a Youtube pilates class in my living room — my regular one works just fine. What differentiates Alo's skincare, though, is that it's not marketed towards sweating or an exercise-specific need. The entire Alo Glow System collection is simple: For the face, there are three products that can fit into almost any minimalist skin-care routine: a cleanser, serum, and moisturizer. Then, there are a few body-specific lotions and oils. The reviews are good, too. The Head-To-Toe Glow Oil — you might've caught it on Addison Rae's vanity in He's All That — has 81 perfect reviews and has become one of Alo's best-sellers, right up there with the Off-Duty hat.
Specifically, I use the Radiance Serum every day, after essence and before moisturizer. It's both hydrating and brightening, made with antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and Amla, an Indian gooseberry known for its naturally potent vitamin C. While the serum itself looks has no scent or color — it drips out of the pipette like gelatin water — my thirsty skin absorbs it, and after a few seconds, instantly looks shiny and feels soft. It's been almost four months of consistent use, and I haven't had any breakouts and dullness is a nonissue. On the average Thursday, I skip makeup altogether. But, if I leave the apartment, I might throw on a baseball hat.
