Your Horoscope This Week: August 15, 2021

This week begins with a quarter moon in Scorpio on August 15th, calling us to wade into the water a little deeper each day until the full moon in Aquarius on the 22nd. It will be our second Aquarius full moon this month, a powerful reflection of all the energy and emotion we entered August with; as we wait, knee-deep, the story in the stars moves over us.
Venus settles into her home under the stars of Libra and a sigh of relief is heard from Taurus and Libra people everywhere — not to mention the occasional Virgo, who didn’t exactly appreciate the tension they felt when Venus was in their court. Both Mercury and Mars continue their transit in Virgo, however, so Virgos, Aries, Scorpios, and Geminis can expect to feel under pressure. When both of these signs make a trine to Uranus on the 20th and 22nd respectively, the release valve might feel less like a relief and more like a broken dam.
Of course, there are many environmentalists who can attest to the damage a dam does, no matter how much it claims to serve the needs of the people whose cups it fills. Uranus will station retrograde on the 19th, before both trines, and whether this week ushers in a difficult disruption or a much needed shift, we might find that our relationship to change itself isn’t what it used to be.