What’s so wrong with a little darkness anyway? With acknowledging that there is only so much we can know about others, only so much of us that can be known? “I wonder what it is about darkness that makes us sure we can’t move safely through it,” Thalia Field wrote in her book Point and Line . “Something about bumping into things with our bodies first. That the touch might be painful, erotic, before we understand it.” To have the experience first and reach understanding after is Aquarian magic. Aquarian people carry emotional energy from shore to shore. Waves allow water to travel; they don’t demand to know what water is. They build intimacy with the emotions they carry, knowing them by weight, and by origin. What they carry, they hold sacred, until it is either a part of them — or it is gone.