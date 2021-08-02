Outer Banks Season 2 Is Giving Fans An Eerie Sense Of Déjà Vu

"We could only really gauge how it was going through social media," Cline said. "People were posting about it on TikTok... It was so funny, I'd be scrolling through my "For You" page, and there would just be videos about Outer Banks and characters. Same with the "Discovery" page on Instagram, and people posting memes about it. We were all quarantined in my apartment." She and co-star slash boyfriend Stokes (who plays John B.), then detailed watching the opening credits of the show together at Cline's place, noting how surreal it all was.