The Washington Football Team Rebranded. Why Did It Get Rid Of Its Cheerleaders Over Zoom?

“We experienced loss in a traumatic way, so it's loss and trauma all at once,” Correll says. “And some people may say that I'm being dramatic, but if you really get down to the core of what happened, it’s that these women lost their dream, lost their career, lost their job in a traumatic way.” The experience has left her questioning more than just her dance career, though. “Now I'm just like, I don't even want to be a Washington Football Team fan anymore,” she says. “This is the football team that I grew up with and my family loves. It's right in my backyard. But because of how they handled this, I have such a sour taste in my mouth. So now I'm just like, do I even want to go to a game?”