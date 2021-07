Mars In Virgo Is Here To Help You Get Your Life Together

One transit to look out for: Mars in Virgo will oppose Neptune in Pisces on September 2. "During this time, we may feel a little stuck in our lives and unable to make any movement," Stardust says. "Fear of the unknown and uncertainty of the future will hold us back in every direction." We can get caught up worrying about what everyone else is doing, so check yourself when you find yourself playing the comparison game. And, not to scare you, but Montúfar calls this clash "one of the worst astrological aspects for lies, deceit, and gaslighting." As long as you watch your back and keep your friends close, though, you should be able to make it through without a scratch.