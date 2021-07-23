Despite Using “Ignorant” Racial Slur, Morgan Wallen Still “Has Not Thought” About Racism In Country Music

Strahan alluded to the fact that Wallen's timing for this interview is pretty curiously convenient, as it comes right between first- and second-round voting for November's Country Music Association Awards. It's the first major country awards ceremony where Dangerous is eligible in categories like Album, Song, and Single of the Year. “There’s going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, ‘he’s only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image. It’s all a performance.’ So what do you say to that?" Strahan asked. Wallen answered that while he understands that, he "can only come tell [his] truth."