Despite Using “Ignorant” Racial Slur, Morgan Wallen Still “Has Not Thought” About Racism In Country Music

Strahan ended the interview by asking Wallen if he sees this entire incident and many his fans' supportive reactions as indicative of a bigger problem of racism in country music. Wallen, apparently, has had the privilege to not have given it much thought. “I mean, it would seem that way, yeah,” Wallen responded. “You know, I haven’t really sat and thought about that.” It's quite revealing to hear that Wallen has not really thought about country music's racism problem in the past five months, or even far before he was exposed for using a racial slur, when many Black artists and women in country music have been using their voices to call out and rectify the industry's racism (and sexism) for years.