Anna Faris Is Happily Married After Eloping With Fiancé Michael Barrett

Since Anna Faris’ very public divorce from Chris Pratt in 2017, the actress has been making a concerted effort to keep the details of her love life far more low-key. However, she’s finally letting the world in on a few major developments in her relationship with her partner Michael Barrett — they’re married now!
Faris casually shared the news of her newlywed status on the most recent episode of her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified, dropping the bomb while chatting with a listener who had called into the show. While offering the caller some advice on her romantic dilemmas with a special guest, matchmaker April Beyer, Faris revealed that her relationship status had changed in a big way.
“I'm looking around, so, my fiancé is right — he's now my husband,” Faris said on the podcast to the excitement of her guests. “I'm sorry, I just blurted that out! I couldn't say fiancé anymore."
The news comes more than a year after Faris officially confirmed that she was in fact engaged to Barrett back in February 2020. Questions about her engagement first rose in late 2019 when she was seen wearing a giant diamond on her ring finger, and she finally let the secret out of the bag during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Faris and Barrett — a cinematographer with various credits on big films like You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Ted, and Everything Must Go — quietly got engaged after two years of dating.
On The Late Late Show, she joked about wanting to officiate her own wedding (she's an ordained minister), but it seems like she didn't have to do all that. Instead, Faris and Barrett exchanged vows in a quiet civil ceremony at a Washington state courthouse. She didn't say exactly how long it had been since she and her husband tied the knot, but Faris did share that she was very happy with the casual ceremony.
"It was awesome," she confirmed on the podcast. "Yeah, it was great!"