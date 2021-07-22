So, How Is It Really? Bud Light vs Natty Light Boozy Popsicles

All three of the flavors were pretty damn sweet, so having more than one full pop in a sitting felt hangover-inducing, but I could totally see myself having one while floating in my Funboy yacht on a lake. And I wasn’t alone when it came to my love. Director of Lifestyle, Wellbeing, & Social Issues Kristin Iversen gave these the highest ranking she’s ever given any alcoholic drink I’ve made her try — a nine: “This is really a testament to Budweiser; I love the flavor ‘blue,’ and I would definitely buy them for a ‘90s nostalgia night.” And the more we talked about them, the more the love grew. “I’m such a simp for these,” Michelle said. “Ten out of 10 across the board. They really played on my nostalgia and it worked. I’m already planning parties around these. The Bud Light Icicles are a stroke of genius.”