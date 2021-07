So, How Is It Really? Bud Light vs Natty Light Boozy Popsicles

We started off with the Naturdays Icicles , which, unfortunately, I couldn’t taste because they have hops in them and I’m allergic. Thankfully, my wife graciously subbed in for me here. We had two flavors from Natty Light — Pineapple Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. The pops are two ounces each (just a bit bigger than a standard shot) and 8 percent ABV. We started with pineapple, and it was initially a hit. Lifestyle Editor Olivia Harrison noted their strength relative to their size, and Lifestyle Writer Michelle Santiago Cortés, who thought it tasted like “a frozen shot,” pointed out that pineapple can sometimes make drinks (or pops) taste more alcoholic, possibly because of how difficult it is to make synthetic pineapple taste authentic. EIC Simone Oliver was into it, but wasn’t sure if that’s because they were actually good or if “her expectations were so far in the ground.” Either way, she admitted, “I can’t say I don’t like it.”