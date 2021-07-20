For Lucy Dacus, Nostalgia Is A Way Of Life

This instability that memory tends to have is exactly why Dacus referenced her old journals during the song-writing process to try and understand how she was feeling about an event as she was actually experiencing it. Still, there are some experiences that can simply never be fully told and retold. "[As writers,] we have to deal with stories all the time — and being concise and communicative. I guess I'm trying to live with the fact that I probably won't be able to put words to everything that has happened to me," she shares. "There's almost something sacred about the fact that I won't ever be able to touch on all of my experiences. Yes, I feel catharsis when I'm able to name myself and able to tell my own story from my perspective, but there's also this even deeper, deeper level that will never be packaged to share. I think that would have used to make me feel panicked or something, but I am realizing that it's actually kind of nice to have things that will never be spoken or expressed."