For Lucy Dacus, Nostalgia Is A Way Of Life

Dacus tells me about going through actual home videos with her mom ahead of making the music video for "Hot and Heavy," which included some of the old clips. According to the singer, the ones capturing her 5th-grade self were especially difficult to watch. "It's maybe the hardest version of me to see because I remember just kind of dissociating a bunch and not really having much faith in the future." Sending warmth to that younger self, however, is healing. " Compassion for your past self is such a gift to give yourself in the present moment because when you do it, you can extrapolate that out and think, In the future, I'll be kind to who I am now or I should be kind to me now." Knowing those hard times have passed and that our perspectives on them can shift is also a comfort to Dacus. "Those painful things, I'm like, that happened, so it's not like it can get any worse," she says. "I feel like as I reflect on things, the picture comes more and more into focus. I can admit that the way I understand things now is not going to be how I understand them in 10 years, but it's just the best I can do right now."