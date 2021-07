As inspiring as the books were, they weren’t perfect. Of the 36 original titles in the Dear America series, 29 were about white girls. Only four featured Black protagonists, one had a Latina protagonist, and two were about young Native American girls, the first of which was heavily criticized for damaging inaccuracies and misrepresentation of what life was like for Indigenous children at government-run boarding schools. The series’ first book that prominently featured Indigenous characters, Standing in the Light: The Captive Diary of Catharine Carey Logan, Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania, 1763 by Mary Pope Osborne, was actually about a white girl who is captured by the Lenape tribe. The series relaunched in 2010, but this latter incarnation wasn’t much better. Of the 19 relaunched titles, 16 were about white girls. Distressingly, The Fences Between Us: The Diary of Piper Davis, Seattle, Washington, 1941 by Kirby Larson, is about Japanese internment — from the perspective of a white girl whose father is a minister at the camp.