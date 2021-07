Chiron Retrograde Is Here To Get Rid Of The Damage From Those Other Retrogrades

You'll know what this transit is here to help us focus on, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com . This transit often awakens us to recognize what part of our life needs work and healing. "You may already know what area of life this encompasses, or other people we interact with may give us clues, especially the negative or hurtful relationships we can encounter that seem to touch a nerve," she says. "As Chiron retrogrades, the universe or cosmic forces are trying to direct us toward understanding the emotional pain we carry, embrace it, and then work toward releasing and letting go of old negative tapes, voices, habits or other ways that we keep the pain alive or even contribute to it." In other words, we're all about to experience a significant cleanse of our shadow selves, and any negative energy.