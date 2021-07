Thurston had nothing but good things to say, too. She was heartbroken over the decision to send Brennan home, stating that she thought he was such a good guy, but they just didn't have the romantic spark she'd hoped for. She said that when they kissed , she felt like something was missing. Poor Brennan interpreted that to mean he was a terrible kisser, but we're pretty sure Thurston just meant they didn't have that necessary chemistry. Whether Brennan goes on to do Bachelor in Paradise or The Bachelor or just goes back to dating IRL, he'll no doubt have legions of fans vying to prove his newfound insecurity wrong.