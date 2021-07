A Disturbing New “Weight Loss Device” Seeks To Lock People’s Jaws Shut

"The fact that the weight loss device looks very much like a torture device further contributes to the radical dehumanization of fat people within the healthcare system," Stephanie Yeboah, a body confidence advocate and author of Fattily Ever After told Refinery29. "Not only can we assume that the device may be painful to put on, but all this does is further the narrative of fat people being incredibly greedy, undisciplined, and food-obsessed, with clamping our jaws shut (effectively muzzling us) being the only solution to stop us from eating."