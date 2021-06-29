We Have A Lot Of Questions About Ikea’s Bisexual Couch

Another couch, another controversy in the land of Swedish meatballs and unassembled furniture. Fresh off the heels of their controversial decision to serve fried chicken and watermelon in "honor" of Juneteenth, which resulted in more than 20 employees calling off work in protest, IKEA has now apparently decided that launching Pride-themed couches is the way to go.
IKEA announced its new Pride couches on Tuesday with a video of a collection of brightly patterned love seats — each representative of a different LGBTQ+ pride flag. Accompanying the loveseats were videos of people sharing personal stories about how they identify. Based on the campaign, it appears that the people who shared their stories were inspirations for their respective couches. (The designers themselves are three cisgender queer women and one straight man who identified himself as an "ally.”)
All 10 couches display unique, definitely functional detailing — some with 3-dimensional hands, some with attached cloud pillows — and are all part of the IKEA Canada Pride collection. The flags represented in the collection include the non-binary flag, the transgender flag, the progress flag, the bisexual flag (we'll get to this particular couch in a second), and others. After all, the campaign explains, "There's more to Pride than a rainbow."
In case you need more of a visual, let's dive into some descriptions: First, the non-binary love seat, designed by Charlotte Carbone, is grey with white, yellow, and purple straps (we assume to celebrate bondage, yes?). The transgender couch, designed by Bianca Daniela Nachtman, is a light blue base, with a light pink and blue rainbow, and white clouds that really just pop right out at you (literally).
But then there's the bisexual couch, also designed by Charlotte Carbone, which is covered in bright pink, blue, teal, and purple hands (some appear to be actual plastic hands, attached to the couch's hand-covered pattern). On the back cushions, large serial killer-adjacent handwriting reads: "When you change or to and nobody believes you." That's quite a message, but more importantly, those hands were a real choice!
Obviously, we have a lot of questions, as do many other people. For example: Why — and I cannot stress this enough — is the bisexual couch covered in so, so many hands? Am I meant to sit on the progress couch, which is covered in 3D flowers and looks a bit like an art installation? Did the non-binary couch just take a stance on the "kink at pride" discourse? Was that stance… yes? And finally: What color rug goes with any of these sofas???
The love seats certainly sparked a reaction from the queer community on Twitter. Many people seemed at least a little bit uncomfortable with the whole thing. Others seemed...a lot a bit uncomfortable.
first a menu for black employees featuring fried chicken & watermelon. now ikea has murdered the entire lgbtq community pic.twitter.com/LFkR8Tk7CA— heat stroke summer (@thotteusstevens) June 29, 2021
therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn't real it can't hurt you— alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021
the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp
IKEA really said “kink belongs at Pride” with their non-binary loveseat pic.twitter.com/qKsjwwS69p— Charlie (@CharliesTete) June 29, 2021
ikea’s new gaslighting couch is EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/xXvhMPJ1x7— rachel (@bugposting) June 29, 2021
just finished assembling the ikea straight man's couch pic.twitter.com/V3uvwOkOXx— staid (@staidindoors) June 29, 2021
Alright, everyone, say it with me: The bisexual couch can't hurt you.
Refinery29 reached out to Ikea for comment. We will update this story as we know more.