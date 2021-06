Vin Diesel’s Explanation For The Rock’s F9 Absence Is High Art

Invoking the name of Federico Fellini , widely considered to be one of the most influential directors of all time, in connection with a project that sees a tricked-out Pontiac Fiero blasting into outer space (no, seriously) is more than a little out there. But the reference just speaks to how passionate Diesel is about his craft, and about the Fast & Furious franchise. As the main character of the series’ many films, and the glue holding the cast and crew together, he clearly felt like it was his duty to get everyone on board, even if that meant ruffling a few feathers along the way.