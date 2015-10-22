Who Would You Rather Trust With Your Life: Vin Diesel Or The Rock?

If television and cinema are to be believed, it’s only a matter of time before you’ll find yourself in an apocalyptic situation. This could happen in a variety of ways. Destruction could come as a zombie takeover, a virus that wipes out most of the population, aliens, several simultaneous natural disasters — just pick your poison.



The one thing that is guaranteed about the end times, however, is that Vin Diesel or Dwayne Johnson — a.k.a. The Rock — will be there. In this imagined scenario, it’s unlikely that you could have both of them to help you survive. That’s why they’re always doing the same thing, just in different movies.



So you’ve got a choice to make, friend. If one outreached hand is coming from Johnson and the other is coming from Diesel, whose do you grab? WHOSE?