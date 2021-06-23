Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2021

If you're already regretting your Fourth of July plans — and the ones the weekend after that, and after that — then cancel them now; Netflix is trying to ensure that none of us make it outside this month, with a slew of new releases coming out in July. In addition to the new movie titles, like Gunpowder Milkshake (starring Karen Gillan, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett, and Lena Heady), The Last Letter to Your Lover (starring Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Felicity Turner, and Joe Alwyn) and the Fear Street trilogy (starring Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Welch, Maya Hawke, and Kiana Madeira) Netflix is also becoming home to a few certified classics. Yes, I'm talking about Twilight.
Prepare for TikTok to become a hotbed of weird Twilight clips from the franchise's five films starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, which all hit the streamer on July 16. Plus there's season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, and all of Mike Meyers' Austin Powers films. (Wonder how those aged...only one way to find out.)
So, go to that Fourth of July barbecue and slather on your sunscreen, or don't — and watch Outer Banks season 2 with some self-tanner in hand instead.