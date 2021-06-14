A Viral Video Shows Maryland Police Tasing A Teenager Just For Vaping

In the video, Anderson is seen apparently attempting to comply with the officers, and appears to unhook a strap in order to remove his backpack when he is tased by a police officer. The teenager instantly clutches his stomach and falls to the ground, where he is swarmed by at least four officers. The fact that the police officers were being watched — and filmed — by bystanders did not seem to faze them, nor did it hinder them from carrying out the arrest.