Why These 8 In The Heights Songs Aren’t In The Movie

Not to be that musical theatre geek, but for clarification: movie musicals have soundtracks and stage musicals have cast recordings or cast albums (be it Original Cast Recording, Original Broadway Cast Recording, Original West End Cast Recording, Revival Cast Recording... you get it). Yes, people often use the word soundtrack for both, and I'm trying to be better about cringing when someone says something like "have you listened to the Hadestown soundtrack," but since this is about the differences between the In The Heights movie and the Broadway show it's best to stick to the proper terminology.