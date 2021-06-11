In The Heights Is Full Of Broadway & Pop Culture Easter Eggs

Miranda's wife Vanessa Nadal, who he first met in high school, is the namesake of In The Heights' Vanessa, the aspiring fashion designer played by Melissa Barrera. But the lawyer who grew up in Washington Heights gets a few additional shoutouts in the film like the realtor being named "Nadal" in honor of her maiden name. The "When You're Home" number was filmed in J. Hood Wright Park, which Miranda told CBS This Morning was "where my wife's first apartment was on her own." He also said that the "Carnaval Del Barrio" scene features Nadal's grandmother's building, making it a real family affair.