The ‘70s are back in full swing this fashion season, no thanks to Halston. The American brand is launching a 10-piece capsule collection inspired by the costumes in the Netflix series about the designer — and it’s available for pre-order now.
“Roy Halston Frowick single-handedly created luxury American fashion,” said Halston Chief Creative Officer, Robert Rodriguez in a press release. “It was exciting to recreate the iconic Halston archive dresses that appear in the Netflix series and reinterpret them for modern day.”
The collection is filled with dresses and caftans, embodying the understated elegance that defined the fashion house in its heyday. The pieces in the collection are all named after the “Halstonettes,” an entourage of models, actresses, and socialites (which included Pat Cleveland and Beverly Johnson), that both inspired and worked with the late designer.
The collection includes the “Elsa,” a printed caftan which pays homage to the late jewelry designer and Halston’s collaborator Elsa Peretti; the “Liza,” a gold pleated caftan referencing singer-actress and Halston’s friend Liza Minelli; and the “Anjelica,” a ruched one-shoulder dress that honors actress Anjelica Houston.
The five-episode limited series follows Roy Halston’s (played by Ewan McGregor) rise and fall, from his days as a milliner for Bergdorf Goodman to his participation in the Battle of Versailles fashion show in 1973 to his final bow while designing costumes for Martha Graham’s dance company.
Starting at $995, Halston’s capsule collection is available for pre-order on Halston.com and will be sold at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in August.